Coronavirus: 85,177 total cases, 3,344 deaths reported in Ohio

There have been 85,177 total cases and 80,628 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Ohio, according to the state health department.
Ohio saw an increase of 1,104 cases reported in the last 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 1,296 cases reported each day.
Thirty-seven deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,344. The state is reporting 3,082 confirmed deaths.
There has been 10,285 hospitalizations and 2,466 ICU admissions due to the virus in Ohio during the pandemic.
On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine released the update alert levels for each county. Montgomery County remained red, or level 3, for the fourth straight week, but Butler County dropped down to orange, or level 2. Clark County moved up to level 3 for the first time since the alert system created early this month.