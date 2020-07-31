Ohio tops 1,500 coronavirus cases in a day; total deaths near 3,500

ICU admissions increased by 18 for a total of 2,552.

This morning, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission approved a rule cutting off alcohol sales at 10 p.m. every night.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that he asked liquor control to have an emergency meeting to consider the rule and added that if it passed he would sign an executive order making int effective today.

Under the rule, bars and restaurants will have to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. and patrons have to finish alcoholic beverages by 11 p.m. Meals can still be served however and business can remain open.

The governor also said Thursday that urban areas are seeing improvements are the spread of coronavirus slowed, but that rural counties are seeing more spread.

DeWine said that as of Wednesday there are 13 counties at level 3, down from 23 counties reported last week. Montgomery County was the only one in the Miami Valley at level 3. All other counties were at level 2 or 1.

There are 52 level counties in the state. Last week there were 38.