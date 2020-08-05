Coronavirus: 96,305 total cases, 3,596 deaths reported in Ohio

There have been 96,305 total cases of coronavirus and 3,595 deaths attributed to the virus in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Total cases increased by 1,199 and deaths went up by 26 in the last 24 hours.
Sixteen ICU admissions were reported int the last day, bringing the total to 2,609. Hospitalizations increased by 112 for a total of 11,231.
The state is reporting 72,950 presumed recoveries.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced today that the coronavirus press briefing scheduled for Thursday afternoon will be moved to Friday at 2 p.m. due to President Trump’s visit to Cleveland on Thursday.
On Tuesday, DeWine that the state will issue an order requiring students in K-12 to wear face masks while in school.
Previously, masks were “strongly recommended” for students in third grade and up.
DeWine said the change stemmed from recommendations from the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and American Academy of Pediatrics.
Children who are unable to take off a mask without help, who have a significant behavioral or psychological heal issue that is worsened by wearing a mask, are living with severe autism or developmental delays and who have facial deformities that causes airway obstruction are not required to wear masks in school.
On Thursday, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will be giving away free face masks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dayton Metro Library Northwest branch on Philadelphia Drive. Only one mask per person will be given away.