Coronavirus: 96,305 total cases, 3,596 deaths reported in Ohio

On Tuesday, DeWine that the state will issue an order requiring students in K-12 to wear face masks while in school.

Previously, masks were “strongly recommended” for students in third grade and up.

DeWine said the change stemmed from recommendations from the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and American Academy of Pediatrics.

Children who are unable to take off a mask without help, who have a significant behavioral or psychological heal issue that is worsened by wearing a mask, are living with severe autism or developmental delays and who have facial deformities that causes airway obstruction are not required to wear masks in school.

Explore Amy Acton leaves DeWine adviser role for new job

On Thursday, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will be giving away free face masks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dayton Metro Library Northwest branch on Philadelphia Drive. Only one mask per person will be given away.