Coronavirus: Dayton mayor, health officials to give update on pandemic response

“We will have to use the hammer, because we cannot have uncontrolled spread of COVID,” Whaley said. “We’ll have some more announcements through the week, but we are very troubled by the amount of lack mask wearing in the city of Dayton, both outside and inside.”

Ohio broke it’s daily record for cases with 2,039. It was the first time more than 2,000 cases were reported in a day and the second time Ohio broke its daily case record in a week.