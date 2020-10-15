X

Coronavirus: Dayton mayor, health officials to give update on pandemic response

Jeff Cooper, commissioner of Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County speaks during a 4 p.m. press release. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Dayton Fire Chief Jeff Lykins also gathered to speak March 20, 2020.

By Cornelius Frolik

The City of Dayton will provide an update on its response to coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. today.

Mayor Nan Whaley, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper and Sarah Hackenbtacht of the Greater Dayton Hospital Association will all be present for the press conference.

On Wednesday, Whaley said that it’s time to “get tough" after too many people weren’t taking the virus seriously.

“We will have to use the hammer, because we cannot have uncontrolled spread of COVID,” Whaley said. “We’ll have some more announcements through the week, but we are very troubled by the amount of lack mask wearing in the city of Dayton, both outside and inside.”

Ohio broke it’s daily record for cases with 2,039. It was the first time more than 2,000 cases were reported in a day and the second time Ohio broke its daily case record in a week.

