Montgomery County hits 10,000 total coronavirus cases

Montgomery County has reached a milestone of 10,000 total cases of coronavirus throughout the pandemic, including a large number from those younger than 29, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The county hit the benchmark on Sunday after seven cases were added to the total. There were no cases reported on Monday, according to preliminary data.
Montgomery County is the first in the Miami Valley to reach 10,000. Butler County is next with 7,914 total cases.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County released a statement Monday regarding the 10,000-case milestone reached.
“As cases continue to rise throughout the nation, state of Ohio and Montgomery County, we all must remain committed to helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to wear masks, keeping our distance from others and washing our hands frequently,” the statement read. "As we head into flu season we remind everyone to get their flu shot now. It is important that we try to keep the number of flu hospitalizations as low as possible so that there will be beds available when more people are hospitalized due to COVID.”
More than one-third of Montgomery County’s cases were attributed to people 29 and younger. Ages 20 to 29 made up the bulk of cases with 2,239, followed by 0 to 19 with 1,578.
Another 1,342 cases were in people ages 30-39 and 1,323 cases in ages 50 to 29. Those 80 and older made the up the least amount of cases with 546, according to data from ODH.
There have been 7,941 presumed recoveries, according to the ODH.
Of the 10,000 cases, 5,579 who tested positive were female.
Montgomery County also has reported 1,108 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic and 185 total deaths.