More than one-third of Montgomery County’s cases were attributed to people 29 and younger. Ages 20 to 29 made up the bulk of cases with 2,239, followed by 0 to 19 with 1,578.

Another 1,342 cases were in people ages 30-39 and 1,323 cases in ages 50 to 29. Those 80 and older made the up the least amount of cases with 546, according to data from ODH.

There have been 7,941 presumed recoveries, according to the ODH.

Of the 10,000 cases, 5,579 who tested positive were female.

Montgomery County also has reported 1,108 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic and 185 total deaths.