Coronavirus: More help coming for Montgomery County renters

Montgomery County renters struggling to pay the rent or utilities due to pandemic may find new help in coming weeks through nearly $16 million in additional federal funds granted to the county.
The money is being distributed by the U.S. Treasury through the Emergency Rental Assistance program passed by Congress at the end of December.
“This program will help a lot of our citizens and also help our landlords who in some cases have went without rent for some time,” said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert.
Colbert said the county is still working with the U.S. Treasury on details and expects a program in place to distribute the funds by March 1.
Different than CARES Act funds, the new assistance comes with “more strings attached,” Colbert said.
Applicants must document that they experienced a reduction in income, significant costs or other financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to program rules. The statute also limits the eligibility to households not exceeding 80% of area median income.
“The last thing we want is for more people to be homeless,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. “So we welcome it and are grateful that we’ll be able to help many families stay in place.”
In addition to rent, funds can be spent on electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal and energy costs, such as fuel oil. The program does not include telephone, cable and internet.
Montgomery County was projected to receive $15.9 million through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which established the $25 billion rental assistance program for state, county and municipal governments with populations of over 200,00. Butler County was projected to receive $11.4 million and Warren County $7 million.