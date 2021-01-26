Coronavirus: More help coming for Montgomery County renters

Applicants must document that they experienced a reduction in income, significant costs or other financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to program rules. The statute also limits the eligibility to households not exceeding 80% of area median income.

“The last thing we want is for more people to be homeless,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. “So we welcome it and are grateful that we’ll be able to help many families stay in place.”

In addition to rent, funds can be spent on electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal and energy costs, such as fuel oil. The program does not include telephone, cable and internet.

Montgomery County was projected to receive $15.9 million through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which established the $25 billion rental assistance program for state, county and municipal governments with populations of over 200,00. Butler County was projected to receive $11.4 million and Warren County $7 million.