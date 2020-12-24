Coronavirus: Public Health begins vaccinations for EMS, home care workers

“I think this is the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “This is the beginning of the end.”

Dr. James E. Brown, associate medical director for the Dayton Fire Department and Dayton MMRS, also aid that he was excited to get vaccinated.

“It’s vital that we all become immunized so that we can all get on the other side of this thing,” he said. “I really do feel it’s safe. I do feel it’s effective. It’s going to make a big difference and I’ve been anxiously awaiting my turn.”

Public Health received 3,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday and began vaccinating first responders and health care workers this week. Both the Morderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses. Ohio is expected to start administering second doses in mid-January.

As of Wednesday, 184 coronavirus vaccinations had been reported in Montgomery County, according to the Ohio Department of Health.