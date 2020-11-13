X

Coronavirus: Public Health to discuss virus' spread during morning press conference

Jeff Cooper, Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County health commissioner, gives an update on the coronavirus situation during a press conference Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Jeff Cooper, Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County health commissioner, gives an update on the coronavirus situation during a press conference Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Montgomery County officials and leaders will provide an update on coronavirus and its spread throughout the region.

ExploreCoronavirus: How many cases are reported in your ZIP code?

Jeff Cooper, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County health commissioner; Dr. Michael Dohn, Public Health medical director; and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will speak at 9:30 a.m. Officials from regional hospitals, including Sarah Hackenbracht, president and CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association; Michael Uhl, president and CEO of Miami Valley Hospital; and Terry Burns, chief operating officer at Kettering Health Network; will also join the press conference.

ExploreBusinesses concerned about possible shutdown

As of Thursday, Montgomery County has reported 15,228 total cases of coronavirus, according to the Ohio Department of Health. People under 30 account for most cases in the area, with 3,121 cases for ages 20-29 and 2,194 cases for those 0-19.

Ohio reported 7,101 daily cases on Thursday, breaking the previous record of 6,508 set on Tuesday.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.