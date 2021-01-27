Coronavirus: Signups open tomorrow for Miami County vaccine clinic for ages 70+

Miami County Public Health is opening registration Thursday morning for a coronavirus vaccine clinic next week for residents 70 and older.
People can sign up starting at 9 a.m. by visiting here or calling 937-573-3461.
Public Health will be administering the vaccine on Friday, Feb. 5 at the Duke Building at the Miami County Fairgrounds at 650 N. County Road 25A in Troy. Patients should use the entrance and exit on County Road 25A.
There are 120 vaccine appointments available and they are expected to fill up quickly. Registration will reopened as Public Health receives its next allocation of vaccines.
For more information on vaccine providers in Miami County visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration.
At this time, Public Health is only taking appointments for those eligible to receive the vaccine. Residents cannot register early.