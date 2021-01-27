Coronavirus: Target to send $500 bonuses to hourly employees

Target announced Monday that it is giving $500 bonuses to all of its hourly employees in order to “show our gratitude as we wrap a year unlike any other.”
Store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders will receive a bonus of $1,000-2,000, the retailer said in a release.
All together, Target said the payments totaled $200 million.
This is the fifth round of bonuses Target has distributed. The first was in April 2020, where the retailer sent bonuses to store leads. Two bonuses were issued in July, one for hourly employees and one for store directors, executive team leaders and salaried distribution center leaders.
The last bonuses were for $200, sent in November to frontline employees.
Target also previously announced it would move to a $15 minimum wage for U.S. employees, and offered special coronavirus benefits such as paid leave.