Coronavirus: Which ZIP Codes have the most cases in Miami County?

Troy accounts for most of Miami County’s 7,022 cases of coronavirus, the Ohio Department of Health reported. Over 2,500 cases are reported in the city’s ZIP Code alone. The county has reported 72 deaths and 355 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic.
The county is currently at a level three alert and is labeled as high incidence by ODH.
The top five ZIP codes for coronavirus cases in Miami County are: 45373 (Troy); 45356 (Piqua); 45371 (Tipp City); 45383 (West Milton); and 45318 (Covington), the ZIP Code map shows.
Here are the coronavirus cases by ZIP Code:
45373
Cases: 2,585
Population: 35,989
Cases by 100,000 people: 7,182.8
45356
Cases: 1,529
Population: 25,209
Cases by 100,000 people: 6,065.3
45371
Cases: 1,425
Population: 19,867
Cases by 100,000 people: 7,172.7
45383
Cases: 398
Population: 6,912
Cases by 100,000 people: 5,758.1
45318
Cases: 362
Population: 5,638
Cases by 100,000 people: 6,420.7