X

Coronavirus: Which ZIP Codes have the most cases in Miami County?

ajc.com

Local News | 51 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

Troy accounts for most of Miami County’s 7,022 cases of coronavirus, the Ohio Department of Health reported. Over 2,500 cases are reported in the city’s ZIP Code alone. The county has reported 72 deaths and 355 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county is currently at a level three alert and is labeled as high incidence by ODH.

The top five ZIP codes for coronavirus cases in Miami County are: 45373 (Troy); 45356 (Piqua); 45371 (Tipp City); 45383 (West Milton); and 45318 (Covington), the ZIP Code map shows.

ExploreCoronavirus: School staff, Ohioans 65 and older among next group to get vaccine, DeWine says
ajc.com

Here are the coronavirus cases by ZIP Code:

45373

Cases: 2,585

Population: 35,989

Cases by 100,000 people: 7,182.8

45356

Cases: 1,529

Population: 25,209

Cases by 100,000 people: 6,065.3

45371

Cases: 1,425

Population: 19,867

Cases by 100,000 people: 7,172.7

45383

Cases: 398

Population: 6,912

Cases by 100,000 people: 5,758.1

45318

Cases: 362

Population: 5,638

Cases by 100,000 people: 6,420.7

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.