Coronavirus: Wright State student vaccinated during DeWine press conference

A Wright State University student was vaccinated during Gov. Mike DeWine’s Tuesday coronavirus press briefing Tuesday as vaccinations were expanded to Ohioans with disabilities this week.
This week, Ohioans 75 years and older and those with a developmental or intellectual disability and a severe congenital, development or early-onset medical disorder are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Kevin Davis received the vaccine at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton through a partnership between the church, Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services and Ziks Family Pharmacy.
“We serve over 5,000 people with developmental disabilities and as you know they’re among the most vulnerable,” said Pamela Combs, superintendent of the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services.
Combs thanked the governor for thinking of those with developmental disabilities as state continues to expand vaccine distribution.
David, who is studying accountancy as WSU, said the vaccine “wasn’t too bad” and the he felt fine after receiving it.