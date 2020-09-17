How local schools rank: Report card data on job credentials, college credits, ACT scores

Ohio’s annual report card for schools has many more data points than just spring state test scores. Here are highs and lows from some of the high school-and-beyond categories that often get less attention. This data is reported on a one-year lag from 2019.
Two caveats:
As with all of the report card, there is a years-long debate over the value of these metrics, with some analysts saying the data is crucial for accountability and others saying some categories mirror wealth and poverty, rather than school quality.
Second, the “highs and lows” listed below are among the primary school districts the Dayton Daily News covers — those in Montgomery, Miami, Greene, northern Warren and Preble counties. In several of these categories, a school district just outside that geography was also near the very top or bottom. In those cases, we’ve included the most exceptional neighboring district (but not all of the high or low-ranking neighboring districts). Where a rank in Ohio is listed, it is among the 607 Ohio school districts.
Percent of 2013 HS graduates who graduated college within 6 years
** State median district: 31.5%
** Highest local: Oakwood 68.8% (6th in Ohio), Minster 68.5% (8th), Springboro 64.0% (19th), Centerville 58.7% (38th), Bellbrook 56.3% (51st)
** Lowest local: Northridge 8.5% (602nd), Jefferson Twp. 9.5% (600th), National Trail 11.4% (591st), Springfield 11.8% (588th), Trotwood-Madison 14.7% (573rd)
** Dozen largest districts: Springboro 64.0%, Centerville 58.7%, Beavercreek 52.4% Lebanon 45.0%, Miamisburg 41.7%, Kettering 34.7%, Northmont 34.2%, Troy 31.7%, Fairborn 27.5%, Huber Heights 22.9%, Xenia 21.6%, Dayton 15.0%.
Percent of Class of 2019 earning industry-recognized job credentials
** State median district: 7.7%
** Highest local: Fort Loramie 28.6% (12th in Ohio), Bradford 21.1% (36th), Covington 16.5% (64th), National Trail 16.0% (74th), Milton-Union 15.4% (85th)
** Lowest local: Jefferson Twp. 0% (T-603rd), Minster 0.8% (591st), Centerville 1.1% (585th), Oakwood 1.1% (583rd), Bellbrook 2.7% (538th)
** Dozen largest districts: Xenia 13.7%, Northmont 12.5%, Troy 10.0%, Lebanon 8.3%, Fairborn 7.3%, Kettering 6.7%, Dayton 5.8%, Springboro 5.5%, Huber Heights 4.7%, Miamisburg 4.3%, Be avercreek 3.0%, Centerville 1.1%.
Percent of Class of 2019 earning Ohio HS Honors Diplomas
** State median district: 17.9%
** Highest local: Oakwood 55.4% (6th in Ohio), Minster 55.2% (7th), Springboro 38.7% (39th), Centerville 33.4% (57th), Beavercreek 32.9% (62nd)
** Lowest local: Jefferson Twp. 0% (607th), Urbana 2.4% (600th), Dayton 4.1% (590th), Northridge 4.9% (581st), Bradford 5.6% (571st)
** Dozen largest districts: Springboro 38.7%, Centerville 33.4%, Beavercreek 32.9%, Miamisburg 27.6%, Lebanon 27.3%, Troy 19.9%, Fairborn 19.4%, Northmont 17.2%, Kettering 15.8%, Huber Heights 13.9%, Xenia 11.9%, Dayton 4.1%.
Percent of Class of 2019 earning 3 or more dual-enrollment college credits
** State median district: 27.9%
** Highest local: Franklin-Monroe 91.5% (2nd in Ohio), Milton-Union 67.9% (18th), Newton 63.7% (21st), Springboro 63.0% (23rd), Bellbrook 62.0% (27th)
** Lowest local: Trotwood-Madison 11.8% (516th), Springfield 13.2% (496th), Tecumseh 15.6% (474th), Northridge (17.7% (441st), Twin Valley 18.8% (425th)
** Dozen largest districts: Springboro 63.0%, Troy 47.8%, Huber Heights 41.2%, Beavercreek 39.2%, Miamisburg 39.0%, Northmont 34.8%, Kettering 34.8%, Centerville 33.8%, Lebanon 30.7%, Dayton 28.0%, Xenia 24.7%, Fairborn 20.1%
** Extra note: School districts just north of Dayton made up 10 of the top 18 districts in the state in this category — Franklin-Monroe, Minster, Russia, Marion Local, Fort Recovery, Mississinawa Valley, Versailles, St. Henry, Fort Loramie and Milton-Union. … Only one district in the core Dayton area ranked in the bottom 100 districts in the state.
Percent of Class of 2019 testing remediation-free on ACT/SAT college entrance exams
** State median district: 23.7%
** Highest local: Oakwood 76.6% (6th in Ohio), Minster 68.0% (15th), Springboro 59.8% (29th), Bellbrook 55.5% (36th), Centerville 54.7% (38th)
** Lowest local: Jefferson Twp. 1.7% (606th in Ohio), Trotwood-Madison 3.2% (601st), Northridge 4.5% (597th), Dayton 5.8% (591st), Springfield 8.8% (569th)
** Dozen largest districts: Springboro 59.8%, Centerville 54.7%, Beavercreek 42.2%, Lebanon 38.8%, Kettering 35.2%, Miamisburg 34.2%, Troy 33.3%, Northmont 25.6%, Fairborn 20.3%, Huber Heights 16.1%, Xenia 15.3%, Dayton 5.8%.