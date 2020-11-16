Court date moved for Miamisburg Schools psychologist accused of secretly recording ‘suggestive’ images of teen

The pre-trial hearing for an ex-Miamisburg City Schools psychologist accused of secretly recording “suggestive” images of a clothed 18-year-old former student and later performing a sex act on himself while alone in his office has been postponed for three weeks.
Bradley Buzzell’s attorney, L. Patrick Mulligan, filed Nov. 12 a motion for continuance in the case “due to the fact that undersigned council will be out of the office” on that day, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records. The continuance for the pre-trial hearing, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, was granted the same day by Judge Robert Rettich.
The hearing is now scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 9.
Buzzell, 48, of Beavercreek, was arraigned Oct. 8and pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of voyeurism, unauthorized use of property and possession of criminal tools. He is free on a $100,000 bond.
He was captured by school security video performing stretches and exercises with the teen before she took a test in his office Sept. 18. The test was conducted at the Student Services & Technology building at 928 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg. When testing was over, Buzzell escorted the teen out of the building, returned to his office and performed the sex act on himself, according to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 6 in court.
In the complaint, Miamisburg police detective Sgt. Jeff Muncy stated that Buzzell admitted to him that he recorded teen girls without their knowledge, including videos of the teens under the table with his cellphone and using his body camera and iPad to shoot videos that focused on the breast area or buttocks.
Buzzell, a district employee since 2000, was placed on administrative leave Sept. 24 and on Sept. 30 submitted his letter of resignation from the district, according to his personnel file, obtained by the Dayton Daily News.