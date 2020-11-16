Court date moved for Miamisburg Schools psychologist accused of secretly recording ‘suggestive’ images of teen

Bradley Buzzell’s attorney, L. Patrick Mulligan, filed Nov. 12 a motion for continuance in the case “due to the fact that undersigned council will be out of the office” on that day, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records. The continuance for the pre-trial hearing, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, was granted the same day by Judge Robert Rettich.

The hearing is now scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 9.