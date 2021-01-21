COVID CASES: Local schools below late-2020 peak, but still high

Locally, the numbers were lowest in Montgomery County schools, as many of those districts were slower to return to in-person classes after Christmas break. Centerville, Huber Heights, Oakwood and Valley View just welcomed students back this Tuesday, while Dayton, Kettering, Trotwood and Northridge remain online for the vast majority of students.

Statewide, K-12 schools reported 3,464 COVID cases last week to ODH — again, lower than the surge seen just before and after Thanksgiving.

The Ohio Department of Health reports that the percentage of all COVID tests coming back positive in Ohio has dropped from a high of 16% in early December, to about 10% this week. However, COVID death rates remain high, tracking back to the many people who got sick during the late 2020 surge.

Local public schools reporting the most COVID cases last week

31 — Beavercreek (19 students, 12 staff)

30 — Lebanon (22 students, 8 staff)

20 — Springboro (16 students, 4 staff)

16 — Troy (16 students, 0 staff)

12 — Tecumseh (8 students, 4 staff)

11 — Troy (10 students, 1 staff)

11 — Bellbrook (9 students, 2 staff)

11 — Centerville (6 students, 5 staff)

10 — Tipp City (7 students, 3 staff)

Local private schools reporting the most COVID cases last week

6 — Carroll HS (5 students, 1 staff)

3 — Alter HS (3 students, 0 staff)