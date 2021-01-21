COVID CASES: Local schools below late-2020 peak, but still high

The number of COVID-19 cases reported by local schools last week remained high, mirroring statewide school trends, but overall they were not as high as the surge in late November and early December.
It’s not clear yet whether Thursday’s data from the Ohio Department of Health indicates a true drop in cases, or is because many schools remained in remote learning last week on the heels of their holiday breaks.
Dayton-area schools reported 329 new COVID cases to ODH for the week of Jan. 11-17 (212 students and 117 school staff). That’s more than 100 cases lower than the weeks just before and after Thanksgiving.
The highest numbers locally were in Beavercreek schools, which reported 31 cases last week (19 students), Lebanon with 30 cases (22 students) and Springboro with 20 cases (16 students).
Those were far from the worst outbreaks in the state, as the Olentangy and Hilliard school districts outside Columbus each reported more than 80 COVID infections last week, while Milford, in the eastern Cincinnati suburbs, had 79 students test positive.
Locally, the numbers were lowest in Montgomery County schools, as many of those districts were slower to return to in-person classes after Christmas break. Centerville, Huber Heights, Oakwood and Valley View just welcomed students back this Tuesday, while Dayton, Kettering, Trotwood and Northridge remain online for the vast majority of students.
Statewide, K-12 schools reported 3,464 COVID cases last week to ODH — again, lower than the surge seen just before and after Thanksgiving.
The Ohio Department of Health reports that the percentage of all COVID tests coming back positive in Ohio has dropped from a high of 16% in early December, to about 10% this week. However, COVID death rates remain high, tracking back to the many people who got sick during the late 2020 surge.
Local public schools reporting the most COVID cases last week
31 — Beavercreek (19 students, 12 staff)
30 — Lebanon (22 students, 8 staff)
20 — Springboro (16 students, 4 staff)
16 — Troy (16 students, 0 staff)
12 — Tecumseh (8 students, 4 staff)
11 — Troy (10 students, 1 staff)
11 — Bellbrook (9 students, 2 staff)
11 — Centerville (6 students, 5 staff)
10 — Tipp City (7 students, 3 staff)
Local private schools reporting the most COVID cases last week
6 — Carroll HS (5 students, 1 staff)
3 — Alter HS (3 students, 0 staff)