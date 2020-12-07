COVID impact on sporting event attendance hurting schools: Springboro to transfer funds

The Springboro school board is expected to shift as much as $150,000 to the district’s athletic fund to cover a deficit attributed to reduced receipts from events altered to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
“The board will be voting to approve a transfer of up to $150K to the athletic fund. Due to COVID, the revenue normally generated by the athletic department is down this year, as a result of the reduced capacity that is required by the state for social distancing,” Scott Marshall, the district’s communication coordinator, said in an email this morning.
“Attendance at athletic events were reduced to a maximum of 15% capacity. While our athletic department has significantly cut back expenses, in order to compensate for lost revenue, this transfer of up to $150K to the athletic fund is designed to help offset the standard, fixed fees and expenses associated with athletic teams and their seasons.”
The board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the high school library.
The board has moved money to balance the sport account in past years.
In November 2013, the board transferred $150,000 to the district’s athletic fund.
The transfer was approved after the board discussed how much to transfer into the account. Interim Treasurer Al Porter requested the $250,000 transfer.
At the time, Superintendent Todd Petrey said the transfer was needed because of changes in the district’s accounting for district athletic programs that separated coach salaries.
Petrey said there was insufficient funding from fundraising and other sources to balance the account.
The transfer was made although the board had worked to reduce the district’s subsidy of the athletic fund through increased fundraising and other revenue enhancements.
In August 2014, the board also approved transfer of $16,241 from the general fund to the athletic fund.