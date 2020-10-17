Cyclist struck by vehicle in Harrison Twp., transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A cyclist was removed from the scene of a crash with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck his bike on North Dixie Drive near Ontario Avenue in Harrison Twp., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported in a release.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a 52-year-old cyclist was riding his bicycle southbound on North Dixie Drive in the the center lane and turned in front of a gray 2007 Chevy Impala operated by a 23-year-old man. The Impala was traveling south on North Dixie Drive in the left lane. The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the release said.
The bicyclist was removed from the scene with life-threatening injuries, the release said.
The crash is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit.