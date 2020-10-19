X

Serious injuries reported in weekend 2-vehicle crash in Dayton

By Kristen Spicker

A man was transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries during a two-vehicle crash in Dayton Saturday morning.

Initial reports indicated that the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Just after 6 a.m. Saturday, a 2013 Audi Q5 was heading south on Philadelphia Avenue when it crashed into a 2010 Dodge Challenger going east on Hillcrest Avenue, Dayton police wrote in a crash report.

A 24-year-old Dayton man driving the Dodge suffered possible serious injuries and was taken to Grandview Medical Center by medics.

No other injuries were reported.

No one was cited in the crash due to conflicting statements, according to the report.

