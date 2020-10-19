Dayton area non-profit art gallery revamps exterior to make it more appealing, noticeable

“A lot of times people are intimidated by going into a gallery thinking it’s going to be high-brow or over their heads but a fun installation like that that’s available for everyone makes it more accessible and just puts a different face on the gallery,” Nick said.

A formerly beige-colored door painted purple provides a splash of color and a “welcome in” vibe for visitors, she said.

Installation of the outdoor signage and artwork cost approximately $1,000, and was made possible by a grant from the Miamisburg Merchants Association, Nick said. The city of Miamisburg provided the manpower and machinery to install the artwork on the side of the building and multiple people provided donations for the materials, she said.

Founded in 1966, Miamisburg Art Gallery offers rotating exhibits, artwork for sale and classes.

Mayor Michelle Collins, who along with other city officials recently attended an unveiling of the artwork, said they’re just one more reason to “Play Miamisburg” in addition to the city’s murals, walking sidewalk mosaics, lighted alleyways and the art gallery itself.

“The art gallery has had a long history of promoting arts within our community," Collins told this news outlet Friday. “I’ll take great pleasure in more Miamisburg residents and regional residents enjoying all Miamisburg has to offer.”