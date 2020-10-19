Dayton area non-profit art gallery revamps exterior to make it more appealing, noticeable

A recent revamp of a downtown Miamisburg building is aimed at showcasing local art and artists, and providing a fun activity in the city’s growing, downtown.
Miamisburg Art Gallery, which is incorporated as a non-profit organization, made colorful changes and additions to its exterior, adding a two-story tall sign on the north side of its building at 16 N. Main St. and mounting three artworks depicting butterflies on its south side.
Children and adults alike have been posing for photographs in front of the artwork to make it appear as if the colorful butterfly wings behind them are their own, according to Rosemary Nick, the non-profit’s secretary and one of its 50 contributing artists.
“We’re trying to draw more attention to the arts and make it an art destination here,” Nick said. “Because the butterfly wings are photo ops, it just brings another element of entertainment to the city and it makes the gallery more accessible to more people."
The artwork comes courtesy of Nick and three other artists: Dave McGee, of Fayetteville, Walter Faust, of West Carrollton, and Robert Jahn, of Centerville. McGee painted the large paintbrush and the small butterflies on the front of the building, Nick painted the smallest butterfly. Faust painted the purple butterfly and Jahn painted the larger, colorful butterfly.
“A lot of times people are intimidated by going into a gallery thinking it’s going to be high-brow or over their heads but a fun installation like that that’s available for everyone makes it more accessible and just puts a different face on the gallery,” Nick said.
A formerly beige-colored door painted purple provides a splash of color and a “welcome in” vibe for visitors, she said.
Installation of the outdoor signage and artwork cost approximately $1,000, and was made possible by a grant from the Miamisburg Merchants Association, Nick said. The city of Miamisburg provided the manpower and machinery to install the artwork on the side of the building and multiple people provided donations for the materials, she said.
Founded in 1966, Miamisburg Art Gallery offers rotating exhibits, artwork for sale and classes.
Mayor Michelle Collins, who along with other city officials recently attended an unveiling of the artwork, said they’re just one more reason to “Play Miamisburg” in addition to the city’s murals, walking sidewalk mosaics, lighted alleyways and the art gallery itself.
“The art gallery has had a long history of promoting arts within our community," Collins told this news outlet Friday. “I’ll take great pleasure in more Miamisburg residents and regional residents enjoying all Miamisburg has to offer.”