Dayton Children’s to build $78 million specialty care outpatient center

“Our vision to reinvent the path to children’s health starts within our own walls. We must have facilities that reflect our vision and support our hospital’s mission to provide optimal care for every child within our reach,” said Deborah Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital. “Critical to our reinvention is superior consumer access, an exceptional total experience and innovative, collaborative care models. This new center will allow us to continue to deliver the world-class care that our patients and families have come to expect from Dayton Children’s.”

The new center will be at the former Cox building location. It will offer imaging and pharmacy services and orthopedic and sports medicine services and rehabilitation. Parking will also be located nearby the facility.