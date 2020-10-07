Dayton man arrested on preliminary murder charge

On Sunday 25-year-old Kato D. Knight was shot in the 3900 block of Necco Avenue. The incident was reported around 3 a.m. after a woman told 911 dispatchers that a man, later identified as Knight, came to her door on Cornell Drive and was asking for help.

Knight was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead the same day.

The following day, a waste collection crew found a man dead with blood on his clothes in the road at Stanford Place and Harold Drive.

Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger identified the man as Todd Gomez, 46, of Dayton. His cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.