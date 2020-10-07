Dayton man arrested on preliminary murder charge

A 32-year-old Dayton man is being held on a preliminary murder charge at the Montgomery County Jail.
Dayton police arrested Robert Anthony Brooks early Tuesday afternoon at the Safety Building on West Third Street, according to jail booking records.
Formal charges have not been filed at this time.
We are working to learn what case Brooks’ arrest is connected to.
Dayton police are currently investigating the deaths of two men who died during separate incidents this week.
On Sunday 25-year-old Kato D. Knight was shot in the 3900 block of Necco Avenue. The incident was reported around 3 a.m. after a woman told 911 dispatchers that a man, later identified as Knight, came to her door on Cornell Drive and was asking for help.
Knight was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead the same day.
The following day, a waste collection crew found a man dead with blood on his clothes in the road at Stanford Place and Harold Drive.
Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger identified the man as Todd Gomez, 46, of Dayton. His cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.