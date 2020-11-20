Dayton man sentenced to 15 years in deadly shooting

A Dayton man was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the death of a man found shot in the head in a crashed vehicle.
Marvin Marcellis Herron, 24, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises on Oct. 19, according to court records.
On Aug. 14, 2019, police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Needmore Road in Dayton. Officers found Matthew Aalim severely injured inside the vehicle, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
“The victim was removed from the vehicle and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where it was learned he had been shot in the back of his head,” the prosecutor’s office said in a press release. “The victim succumbed to his injuries.”
An investigation into the incident revealed that Herron fired the fatal shot from another vehicle, according to the prosecutor’s office. Jamicheal Clark was identified as the driver of the second vehicle and also charged.
On Jan. 16, Clark pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and failure to report a crime, according to the prosecutor’s office. He will be sentenced at a later date.