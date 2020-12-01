Dayton man sentenced to 19 years in prison after shooting at security guard

Marquice Murray, 22, pleaded guilty to brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime and to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to a release from United States Attorney David M. DeVillers of the Southern District of Ohio.

In December 2019, Murray robbed a Boost Mobile store on West Third Street in Dayton. As he ran from the store, a security guard chased after him, when Murray fired a 9mm handgun at the guard, according to court documents.