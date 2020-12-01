Dayton man sentenced to 19 years in prison after shooting at security guard

A Dayton man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 19 years in prison after he committed at least five armed robberies and shot at a security guard who chased after him.
Marquice Murray, 22, pleaded guilty to brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime and to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to a release from United States Attorney David M. DeVillers of the Southern District of Ohio.
In December 2019, Murray robbed a Boost Mobile store on West Third Street in Dayton. As he ran from the store, a security guard chased after him, when Murray fired a 9mm handgun at the guard, according to court documents.
Murray carried firearms on at least four other occasions while committing robberies at various Boost Mobile and Family Dollar stores in Dayton.
Twice, in October and November 2019, he robbed the Boost Mobile on North Main Street. In December 2019, he robbed two different Family Dollar stores on Salem and Siebenthaler avenues, the release stated.