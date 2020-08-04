Dayton native promoted to new GM executive position

“As part of her new role, Telva will mature and develop community partnerships that align with our commitment to improve communities in which we live and work,” GM also said. “She will focus her efforts externally as it relates to engaging with resources and organizations to study, understand and take action on disparities in our communities.”

“The 50-year-old Ms. McGruder, who has worked at the Detroit-based auto maker for over 25 years, grew up in Dayton, Ohio, with her mother and father, who operated a piston rod-grinding machine at GM’s factory there,” the Wall Street Journal reported in a story in October 2019. “Her parents joked that everyone knew at least one person who worked at GM.”