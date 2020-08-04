Dayton native promoted to new GM executive position

Telva McGruder, a Dayton native, has been promoted to be General Motors’ chief of diversity, equity and inclusion, the automaker said Tuesday.
Currently GM’s director of workplace engineering and operations solutions in GM’s Sustainable Workplaces organization, McGruder is a longtime engineer who grew up in Dayton, a GM spokesman said.
She will lead the development of strategies that will “ensure positive change toward a high performing, inclusive culture,” GM said in an announcement shared with the Dayton Daily News.
“As part of her new role, Telva will mature and develop community partnerships that align with our commitment to improve communities in which we live and work,” GM also said. “She will focus her efforts externally as it relates to engaging with resources and organizations to study, understand and take action on disparities in our communities.”
“The 50-year-old Ms. McGruder, who has worked at the Detroit-based auto maker for over 25 years, grew up in Dayton, Ohio, with her mother and father, who operated a piston rod-grinding machine at GM’s factory there,” the Wall Street Journal reported in a story in October 2019. “Her parents joked that everyone knew at least one person who worked at GM.”
Prior to her current role, McGruder held positions within manufacturing engineering and at several manufacturing sites, contributing in the areas of project execution, engineering, maintenance, quality, operations and labor negotiations, GM said.
McGruder is a member of several external boards and is chair of the board for the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan, GM said.
She earned her BS and MS degrees in electrical engineering from Purdue University, the automaker said.