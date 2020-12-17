X

Dayton Police provide gifts for families in need

ajc.com

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

Dayton Police are bringing gifts to families in need through their annual Angel Tree. Officers will help 13 families with a total of 39 children across the Dayton region.

Squads from different divisions ‘adopted’ a family to provide gifts. Patrol operations, detective squads and Dayton Police Department retirees all participated in the angel tree.

The Dayton Fraternal Order of Police lodge purchased a new coat for each child and gave each family a gingerbread kit and a popcorn tin.

“This year has been a tough one for everyone as our community continues to navigate through a pandemic and its fallout. One thing that we wanted to make sure remained a constant in 2020 is the annual Angel Tree,” Cara Zinski-Neace, Police Information Specialist for the DPD said.

