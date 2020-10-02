Dayton schools cancel busing Friday due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Explore New COVID cases in local schools again rise gradually

“It is with an abundance of caution that we are closing our transportation department (Friday) because of possible COVID exposures to staff members,” Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said in a recorded call to families. “The health department will examine our processes (Friday) so we are ready to reopen on Monday.”

Dayton Public Schools is conducting classes remotely, so this will not affect taking its students to school. But many private schools and some charter schools in Dayton are open for in-person classes. DPS is legally required to transport those students who live in the district.