Dayton schools cancel busing Friday due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Dayton Public Schools is closing its transportation department on Friday due to COVID-19 concerns, meaning charter and private school students who rely on DPS for busing will not have a ride.
“It is with an abundance of caution that we are closing our transportation department (Friday) because of possible COVID exposures to staff members,” Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said in a recorded call to families. “The health department will examine our processes (Friday) so we are ready to reopen on Monday.”
Dayton Public Schools is conducting classes remotely, so this will not affect taking its students to school. But many private schools and some charter schools in Dayton are open for in-person classes. DPS is legally required to transport those students who live in the district.
Lolli said Friday night that DPS has alerted all of the affected schools.
Lolli said the closure also means there will be no lunch delivery Friday to DPS families. The district has continued to provide meals for students who normally receive free lunch at school.
“We apologize for the inconvenience, but safety for all is our top priority,” Lolli said in the call.
Lolli called the move “a precautionary measure only” and said no staff member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 continues to work after their exposure or diagnosis.