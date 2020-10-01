Local restaurant, bar owners organize peaceful protest against coronavirus restrictions

Some Dayton-area bar and restaurant owners have organized what they are calling a “Peaceful Protest to Support Ohio Bars and Restaurants” to help convince state officials to ease the coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions they say threaten their businesses' survival.
The protest will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Oct. 1 at the Wings Sports Bar and Grille at 3347 Seajay Drive in Beavercreek.
Doug Finkle, who has owned Julia’s Nite Club on Kingsridge Drive behind the Dayton Mall since 2012, helped organize the protest, which will take place as Finkle and a dozen or so other bar, restaurant and club owners meet with State Rep. Rick Perales, R-Beavercreek and perhaps other legislators inside the sports bar.
“We’re giving up our savings and our retirement to keep our businesses open,” Finkle said. "These restrictions are literally destroying our businesses.
In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Mike DeWine and state health officials have reduced seating capacity to enforce social distancing inside bars and restaurants, and they have established a 10 p.m. curfew on serving alcohol. Many local restaurant owners feel those restrictions unfairly punish their establishments.
Finkle said there is “a real lack of evidence” that bars and restaurants were a significant source of the spread of COVID-19 cases, and there also is no evidence that establishing the 10 p.m. curfew discouraged the spread of the virus.
Dance clubs and nightclubs have been particularly hard-hit by the restrictions, since their businesses cater to guests seeking late-night entertainment, and often don’t offer carryout food or drinks as some bars and restaurants do.
The Facebook event page for the peaceful protest event says, “Ohioans want to live free and choose for themselves! We need to fill the huge parking lot outside of Wings (another locally owned business) and show our state representatives we are done with these crippling restrictions on our small local businesses!”
Finkle said he expects restaurant, bar and club employees as well as customers to join the peaceful protest.