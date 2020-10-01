Local restaurant, bar owners organize peaceful protest against coronavirus restrictions

Finkle said there is “a real lack of evidence” that bars and restaurants were a significant source of the spread of COVID-19 cases, and there also is no evidence that establishing the 10 p.m. curfew discouraged the spread of the virus.

Dance clubs and nightclubs have been particularly hard-hit by the restrictions, since their businesses cater to guests seeking late-night entertainment, and often don’t offer carryout food or drinks as some bars and restaurants do.

The Facebook event page for the peaceful protest event says, “Ohioans want to live free and choose for themselves! We need to fill the huge parking lot outside of Wings (another locally owned business) and show our state representatives we are done with these crippling restrictions on our small local businesses!”

Finkle said he expects restaurant, bar and club employees as well as customers to join the peaceful protest.