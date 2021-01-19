Dayton to vote on police body cameras

The Dayton City Commission this week is expected to vote on a contract to acquire body cameras for the police department.
The police department proposes to amend its agreement with Axon Enterprise Inc. to purchase about 248 body worn cameras and other equipment, according to city documents.
The amendment will increase the cost of its existing contract with Axon by about $822,500 through the end of 2023.
Axon was one of six vendors that responded to a request for proposals for video recording equipment.
Credit: Marshall Gorby
The modified contract also calls for upgrading the police department’s in-car camera system and includes the possible expansion of an existing license-plate reader (LPR) program, according to the city manager’s report.
“The LPR feature will be deactivated until such time as the LPR program parameters are approved by city commission,” the report states.
The city is considering buying 240 signal sidearm devices that automatically activate the body worn cameras when officers unholster their weapons.
The fleet component of the contract calls for 240 Axon cameras, or two per vehicle, the city manager’s report states.