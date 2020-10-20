Dayton’s jobless rate fell slightly to 7.9% last month

Dayton’s unemployment rate fell less than a percent to 7.9% in September, according to metro-area data the state released Tuesday.
Dayton ranked at about the middle of the list for unemployment rates among Ohio’s big cities, with Canton, Cincinnati and Columbus all showing slightly lower rates last month. All of the cities showed falling unemployment rates, according to the state.
Montgomery County as a whole has a jobless rate of 8.8%. Greene County’s rate was 6.2%, Clark County’s was 7.5%, Butler County was 7.3%, Miami, 6.5%, Warren, 6.2%.
Ohio’s unemployment rate as a whole was 8.4% in September, down from 8.9% in August, Ohio said Friday. The state added nearly 42,000 jobs in all, from a revised 5,146,700 in August to 5,188,200 in September.
The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in September was 472,000, down from 510,000 in August, the state said. The number of unemployed has increased by 232,000 in the past year from 240,000. The September unemployment rate for Ohio increased dramatically from 4.1% in September 2019.
Daniel Vielhaber, an economist with Nationwide Economics, said that even after the recovery in the labor market over the last four months, total nonfarm payrolls in Ohio are still down by more than 410,000 from the February peak.
“While we expect further improvement from here, it is likely to take a few years before the Ohio economy and labor market fully recover from COVID-19,” Vielhaber said in an email Tuesday.