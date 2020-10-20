Dayton’s jobless rate fell slightly to 7.9% last month

Dayton ranked at about the middle of the list for unemployment rates among Ohio’s big cities, with Canton, Cincinnati and Columbus all showing slightly lower rates last month. All of the cities showed falling unemployment rates, according to the state.

Montgomery County as a whole has a jobless rate of 8.8%. Greene County’s rate was 6.2%, Clark County’s was 7.5%, Butler County was 7.3%, Miami, 6.5%, Warren, 6.2%.