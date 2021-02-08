Dean: Boonshoft School of Medicine plans to expand enrollment

The Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine is planning to grow enrollment over the next five years.
The increase will start this coming summer, as the number of applicants accepted expands from 120 to 130 and over five years will expand to 150.
“We can help with the physician workforce that way,” said Valerie Weber, the new dean, in an interview Monday about future plans for the medical school.
Weber replaced dean Margaret Dunn, who retired the end of June. She left a position as professor of medicine and senior vice dean for educational affairs at Drexel University College of Medicine.
She said applications are up 19% over the last year and last cycle they saw an increase of 23%. Over the last two years, the school reported a total increase of over 45%. That 19% for this coming year is tracking exactly with national increases.
Wright State’s community-based medical school is affiliated with eight major teaching hospitals. The school now has 480 medical students and 465 residents and fellows in 13 specialty areas and 10 subspecialties. More than 1,600 of the medical school’s 3,422 alumni remain in medical practice in Ohio.
Weber said that she would like to find more ways for the medical school be involved in the community. The students have been volunteering with COVID-19 response and vaccinations and beyond the pandemic, she wants to see the medical school find more ways to work on important community issues such as health equity.
“One of the things that really struck me ... is just what is the role that the school plays in our community, and in the Miami Valley? And how can how can we serve the region better?” Weber said.