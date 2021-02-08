Dean: Boonshoft School of Medicine plans to expand enrollment

Wright State’s community-based medical school is affiliated with eight major teaching hospitals. The school now has 480 medical students and 465 residents and fellows in 13 specialty areas and 10 subspecialties. More than 1,600 of the medical school’s 3,422 alumni remain in medical practice in Ohio.

Weber said that she would like to find more ways for the medical school be involved in the community. The students have been volunteering with COVID-19 response and vaccinations and beyond the pandemic, she wants to see the medical school find more ways to work on important community issues such as health equity.

“One of the things that really struck me ... is just what is the role that the school plays in our community, and in the Miami Valley? And how can how can we serve the region better?” Weber said.