Demmitt Elementary to dismiss early due to heat today

Demmitt Elementary School will be dismissed early today due to high temperatures, according to a message from Superintendent Rob O’Leary.
With temperatures expected to be in the 90s today, the elementary school will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.
“Demmitt was very today, and with face masks being required, it makes it feel even more uncomfortable,” O’Leary said on Tuesday.
Because of Demmitt’s early dismissal, bus routes for Smith Middle School may be shorter than normal.
The superintendent also said that the district learned of a Butler High School students who tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday.
“The families of all students who were within close contact with the student who tested positive have been notified and will have to follow the quarantine procedures outlined by the health department,” O’Leary said.
He reminded everyone to keep their children home if they are not feeling well. If a student has been tested for the virus, they should stay home from school until they receive test results.