DeWine calls for more data mining capacity to fight COVID

DeWine pledged to build a new statewide system for tracking and collecting data on diseases. One of the two systems used by the Ohio Department of Health is 19 years old and cannot perform data mining queries that are essential for analysis, he said.

“We have ignored public health. We have to stop ignoring public health. This ought to be a real wake up call for us. We’ve got to understand the role of public health,” DeWine said. “...We got to fix these systems. We have to get them up to date. Look, we can’t even tell you today the number of flu deaths that we have. That’s just ridiculous. All this data - we got to get better data.”