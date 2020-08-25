DeWine: Up to students to help prevent coronavirus spread on campus

University of Dayton has 155 active cases of the virus as of Tuesday, according to data shared by the university.

Students returned to class remotely on Monday after UD decided to move all its classes online for the first week of the term due to contact-tracing conducted by the university.

“No undergraduate classes are to meet in person on campus this week,” UD Provost Paul Benson said in an email sent to UD faculty and staff Sunday. “Undergraduate commuter students are to remain off campus during this period.”

Health department quarantines all Miami University athletes

The Butler County General Health District said Monday that all Miami University student-athletes returning to Oxford have been quarantined, as well as any coach and staff who have had contact with them, after 27 student-athletes tested positive for the virus.

“Miami University is fully supportive of and cooperating with the Butler County General Health District. We have worked with them throughout the pandemic to help safeguard the health of our students, faculty, staff and communities,” Miami President Gregory Crawford stated Monday.