Brookville teen dead after SUV, truck collide, hit residence in Darke County

A 19-year-old from Brookville was killed in a two-vehicle crash on alternate state Route 49 in Darke County Tuesday evening.
Brooke Groves was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 6 p.m., Breanne Groves, 20, of Brookville, was driving a 2008 Ford Escape south on Gordon Landis Road when the SUV went into the path of a 2016 Ford F-250 driven by Barry Henninger, 72, of Arcanum, on alternate state Route 49.
The truck hit the side of the SUV, causing both vehicles to go off the south side of the road. The SUV came to a stop after it hit a home in the 7700 block of alternate state Route 49.
Crews freed Breanne Groves from the SUV using mechanical means and transported her to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight. She is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office. Brooke Groves was a passenger in the SUV.
Henninger and the homeowner whose residence was hit were both treated on the scene by Arcanum Rescue.
The Arcanum Fir Department, Darke County Coroner’s Office and Darke County Sheriff Accident Reconstruction Team also responded to the crash.
The incident is still under investigation. We will update this story as more information is available.