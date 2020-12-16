Brookville teen dead after SUV, truck collide, hit residence in Darke County

Brooke Groves was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Explore Police search for suspect after shooting at Dayton gas station

Around 6 p.m., Breanne Groves, 20, of Brookville, was driving a 2008 Ford Escape south on Gordon Landis Road when the SUV went into the path of a 2016 Ford F-250 driven by Barry Henninger, 72, of Arcanum, on alternate state Route 49.