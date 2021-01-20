Coronavirus: Registration open for UD Arena drive-thru vaccine clinic running through Saturday

Nearly 4,000 eligible Ohioans can get vaccinated at a drive-thru clinic at University of Dayton Arena beginning this afternoon. The clinic will be available through Saturday and is by appointment only, Premier Health said in a release.
The clinic will operate between 2 and 4 p.m. today, as well as 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday.
Eligible residents must schedule an appointment before they go, Premiere Health said. No unscheduled vaccinations will be provided. Additional clinics may be scheduled depending on receipts of additional vaccines, the release said.
To schedule an appointment, those eligible can schedule through www.premierhealth.com/vaccine by viewing appointment times and scheduling online, call (937) 276-4141 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. or schedule an appointment through MyChart.
Premier Health will be vaccinating more than 5,000 eligible Ohioans ages 80 and older within the next week. That includes 1,100 Ohioans who scheduled vaccines late last week and are receiving them this week, as well as nearly 4,000 people who will be vaccinated this afternoon through Saturday.
The clinic is only for vaccinations, no coronavirus tests will be available at the site, the release said.