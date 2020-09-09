Drowning victim found near river, North Main Street bridge identified

A man who drowned and was found near the Great Miami River and North Main Street bridge in Dayton on Sunday has been identified.
Augustus Rosemont III’s death was ruled an accident, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.
Rosemont was 55 years old and from New Lebanon.
A man called 911 Sunday around 3:30 p.m. after he was stopped by a group of people on the Great Miami River Trail who asked him call for help.
“I believe it’s a body or a mannequin underneath the bridge in the water,” he said. “Hard to tell which...It might be a dummy, I don’t know. I just figured I’d call anyway.”
Rosemont was found in an area where storm water drains into the river, said Mark Hess, chief of public safety at Five Rivers MetroParks.
There were no signs of foul play or injuries to him.
Hess said Rosemont was found with his possessions, including his wallet and phone.
MetroParks in continuing to investigate his death. We will update this story as more information is available.