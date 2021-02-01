Kettering looks to renew scooter ban, giving city time to regulate usage

Staff recommends limiting the bikes and scooters to either “station-based or lock-to-hub models only and banning dockless models to lessen the greater risks of safety and aesthetic issues associated with those models,” Kettering records show.

Dayton, Athens, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus allow the devices with some regulations.

Area cities with no guidelines regarding them include Beavercreek, Centerville, Springboro and Yellow Springs, according to Kettering documents.

The popularity of the vehicles is growing. In 2018, people took 84 million rides on micromobility devices in the U.S., twice as many as the previous year, according to Kettering.

Meanwhile, there were about 133,000 emergency room visits associated with all micromobility products from 2017 through 2019, records show.