State to reconstruct Centerville’s fifth busiest intersection

CENTERVILLE – The city is getting about $300,000 in federal money to improve a busy Ohio 48 intersection after the state determined outside funds for upgrades are warranted to enhance safety.
The traffic signal reconstruction this year at Spring Valley Pike and South Main Street near downtown is designed to better protect motorists at the “critical” crossroads where about 23,500 vehicles on average travel daily, according to the city.
The Ohio Department of Transportation conducts safety studies on state routes and determined the project qualifies for federal safety funds that will cover the vast majority of the work, City Engineer Jim Brinegar said.
Data on the number of crashes in recent years at the intersection – the fifth busiest one on Ohio 48 in Centerville - was not available, according to the state.
But federal money will pay for about 81% of the project, which the city awarded to Bansal Construction Inc., records show. The Fairfield business bid $372,263, the lowest of three submissions Centerville received.
“This project will make drivers safer and will make traffic flow more efficient at this critical intersection,” Brinegar said.
“The new signal will be easier for drivers to see. Crews are also installing the ability to make protected left turns in all four directions,” he added.
Protected left turn only signals include arrows, whereas the current permissive signals allow drivers to turn when it’s clear, Brinegar said.
The work does not currently have an estimated start date, but sporadic lane closures will occur during the project, officials said. It is expected to be completed by Oct. 31.
Federal funds were awarded after reviews by committees with expertise in safety analysis, roadway design, traffic engineering and highway maintenance, according to ODOT.
The traffic signal timing along the Main Street corridor may need to be revisited to encompass these changes and the city will upgrade to LED street name signs, Centerville records show.
The work will also include replacing the existing poles and span wires with mast arm poles to support additional signals with back plates, advanced vehicle detection, pedestrian signals, and signage, according to documents.