State to reconstruct Centerville’s fifth busiest intersection

But federal money will pay for about 81% of the project, which the city awarded to Bansal Construction Inc., records show. The Fairfield business bid $372,263, the lowest of three submissions Centerville received.

“This project will make drivers safer and will make traffic flow more efficient at this critical intersection,” Brinegar said.

“The new signal will be easier for drivers to see. Crews are also installing the ability to make protected left turns in all four directions,” he added.

Protected left turn only signals include arrows, whereas the current permissive signals allow drivers to turn when it’s clear, Brinegar said.

The work does not currently have an estimated start date, but sporadic lane closures will occur during the project, officials said. It is expected to be completed by Oct. 31.

Federal funds were awarded after reviews by committees with expertise in safety analysis, roadway design, traffic engineering and highway maintenance, according to ODOT.

The traffic signal timing along the Main Street corridor may need to be revisited to encompass these changes and the city will upgrade to LED street name signs, Centerville records show.

The work will also include replacing the existing poles and span wires with mast arm poles to support additional signals with back plates, advanced vehicle detection, pedestrian signals, and signage, according to documents.