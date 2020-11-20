Four Dayton teens charged after chases in Warren County

Four Dayton teens were charged in Warren County after two car chases Thursday night between Mason-Deerfield Twp. and Middletown.
At 11:52 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to Bridge Lane in Deerfield Township on a reported vehicle theft in progress.
“The caller said he was robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle was taken,” according to a press release issued Friday by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
“Deputies located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from deputies and ended up crashing on the ramp of Cincinnati Dayton Road and I-75.”
During a search for the suspects, deputies tried to stop another vehicle.
“This vehicle fled as well. The vehicle was stopped in the City of Middletown after a lengthy pursuit, and two juveniles were taken into custody.”
Two other juvenile suspects were found near where the first chase ended.
“The investigation revealed both incidents were connected to the original incident on Bridge Lane,” the release said.
The four Dayton teens are in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of aggravated robbery, receiving stolen property or failure to comply.