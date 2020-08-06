Grants up $3,000 available to individual artists in Montgomery County

The funding is key during the time when the art community is facing significant challengers due to the coronaivrus pandemic.

Americans for the Arts, a national advocacy organization, reported than 66% of artists lost access to the supplies and resources needed to create.

“We’re especially grateful to Montgomery County for making this program possible during such a turbulent year,” said Lisa Hanson Culture Works executive director. “Being able to support the creation of new art, especially now, is beneficial not only to artists but to all of us who turn to art for entertainment, escape, and expression.”