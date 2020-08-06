Grants up $3,000 available to individual artists in Montgomery County

The Artist Opportunity Grant is returning with $40,000 available to help fund individual artists of all disciplines in Montgomery County.
The program is funded by the Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District and administered by Culture Works. Since 2016, the program has awarded more than $120,000 to 50 artists.
Individual grants range from $500 to $3,000. The project or opportunity the funding is being applied to make occur in 2021. Artists can apply through at cultureworks.org between Aug. 10 and Oct. 9.
Funding will be announced during a public panel meeting this fall.
“Montgomery County has long recognized the role the arts play in the community and that artists represent an industry that contributes to the local economy,” said to Matt Dunn, MCACD executive director. “In these times, especially, artists have so much to contribute but also have great need for support of their work and their livelihood.”
The funding is key during the time when the art community is facing significant challengers due to the coronaivrus pandemic.
Americans for the Arts, a national advocacy organization, reported than 66% of artists lost access to the supplies and resources needed to create.
“We’re especially grateful to Montgomery County for making this program possible during such a turbulent year,” said Lisa Hanson Culture Works executive director. “Being able to support the creation of new art, especially now, is beneficial not only to artists but to all of us who turn to art for entertainment, escape, and expression.”