Greater downtown Dayton projects plan millions in new investments

Four projects in and around downtown Dayton have applied for more than $5.8 million worth of state historic preservation tax credits.
About 50 projects across Ohio have requested nearly $75 million in historic preservation tax incentives, even though the state has less than $23 million to award in this funding round, according to state data.
In Dayton, developers are seeking credits to help create a new boutique hotel, renovate subsidized housing, construct a new mixed-use project on West Fifth Street and repurpose the Price Stores building into new uses.
GDPM has proposed rehabbing 75 units of the Hallmark (built 1948) and the Meridian (built 1951) buildings in the historic Grafton Hill neighborhood.
A couple of years ago, GPDM said it planned to spend more than $9.6 on the multi-family rehab project. The buildings are located at 714 Plymouth Ave. and 59 Central Ave.
Developers are seeking $1.7 million in state historic tax credits to help with the project.
Reed Steffan
The developer of the Reed-Steffan building at 18 W. Fifth St. has proposed spending millions of dollars to renovate the property, home to the Dayton Chess Club.
The developer has proposed converting the 100-year-old building into residential uses on the top two floors and first-floor commercial uses, possibly restaurants, specialty retail and light manufacturing.
The developer has requested $1 million in tax credits.
Price Stores
The group developing the Fire Blocks has purchased the Price Stores building, which was the long-time home of a downtown clothing business.
Price Stores has decided to relocated to the Centerville, and the new owner already has removed aluminum covering from the building at 52 S. Jefferson St., exposing the original historic exterior.
The Fire Blocks developers have received multiple state historic tax credit awards, which have helped create new housing and restore some vacant or underutilized commercial spaces.
The developer is seeking about $659,127 in tax credits in the current funding round.
The five-story Price Stores building was once occupied by the Ohio Telephone Company.
Barclay building
The developers of the Barclay Building once again are seeking funding assistance to renovate the former home of Miler-Valentine Group.
The new owners want to rehab the building to create 130 new, upscale hotel rooms, as well as a contemporary and high-quality dining experience, said Stephen Schwartz, chairman of First Hospitality, which is co-developer on the project.
The new hotel is called the Hotel Ardent, and it is part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotels.
The developers have unsuccessfully requested tax credits in earlier funding rounds. They are seeking nearly $2.5 million in incentives.