Greater downtown Dayton projects plan millions in new investments

GDPM has proposed rehabbing 75 units of the Hallmark (built 1948) and the Meridian (built 1951) buildings in the historic Grafton Hill neighborhood.

A couple of years ago, GPDM said it planned to spend more than $9.6 on the multi-family rehab project. The buildings are located at 714 Plymouth Ave. and 59 Central Ave.

Developers are seeking $1.7 million in state historic tax credits to help with the project.

GDPM wants to renovate the Hallmark Meridian apartments in the Grafton Hills neighborhood. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Reed Steffan

The developer of the Reed-Steffan building at 18 W. Fifth St. has proposed spending millions of dollars to renovate the property, home to the Dayton Chess Club.

The developer has proposed converting the 100-year-old building into residential uses on the top two floors and first-floor commercial uses, possibly restaurants, specialty retail and light manufacturing.

The developer has requested $1 million in tax credits.

The Reed-Steffan building, home to the Dayton Chess Club, on West Fifth St. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Price Stores

The group developing the Fire Blocks has purchased the Price Stores building, which was the long-time home of a downtown clothing business.

Price Stores has decided to relocated to the Centerville, and the new owner already has removed aluminum covering from the building at 52 S. Jefferson St., exposing the original historic exterior.

Crews remove aluminum covering the original exterior of the Price Stores building on South Jefferson Street. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The Fire Blocks developers have received multiple state historic tax credit awards, which have helped create new housing and restore some vacant or underutilized commercial spaces.

The developer is seeking about $659,127 in tax credits in the current funding round.

The five-story Price Stores building was once occupied by the Ohio Telephone Company.

Barclay building

The developers of the Barclay Building once again are seeking funding assistance to renovate the former home of Miler-Valentine Group.

The new owners want to rehab the building to create 130 new, upscale hotel rooms, as well as a contemporary and high-quality dining experience, said Stephen Schwartz, chairman of First Hospitality, which is co-developer on the project.

The Barclay building on North Main Street in downtown Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The new hotel is called the Hotel Ardent, and it is part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotels.

The developers have unsuccessfully requested tax credits in earlier funding rounds. They are seeking nearly $2.5 million in incentives.