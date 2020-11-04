Greene County Republicans leading in commissioner, coroner races

The results are as of 9:10 p.m., as votes are still being counted. These results are expected to change as more ballots are counted through Nov. 18. We will continue to update them as more ballots are counted.

Perales, a Republican who currently serves as the state representative for Ohio District 73, and Democrat Morrow, currently on Fairborn city council, are running to fill Commissioner Bob Glaser’s seat. This will be Perales' second stint as Greene County Commissioner if he wins.