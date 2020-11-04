Greene County Republicans leading in commissioner, coroner races

Rick Perales is currently leading the Greene County Commissioner’s race by about 59% while his opponent, Colin Morrow, has 41% of the votes.
The results are as of 9:10 p.m., as votes are still being counted. These results are expected to change as more ballots are counted through Nov. 18. We will continue to update them as more ballots are counted.
Perales, a Republican who currently serves as the state representative for Ohio District 73, and Democrat Morrow, currently on Fairborn city council, are running to fill Commissioner Bob Glaser’s seat. This will be Perales' second stint as Greene County Commissioner if he wins.
Commissioner Tom Koogler’s seat is also up for reelection, but he is running unopposed.
Greene County commissioners will make $81,157 a year beginning 2021, according to Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson.
Greene County Coroner race
Greene County Coroner Dr. Kevin Sharrett, a Republican, is leading by 60% at 9:10 p.m., with his challenger Democrat Dr. Steve Bujenovic getting about 40% of the vote at this time.
Sharrett, who has held the office for six terms, has been a physician for the past 28 years at his family practice. He also recently joined forces with the Kettering Health Network as their Medical Director for Rural Health.
Bujenovic has been a practicing physician for more than 30 years and currently works in a clinic in Yellow Springs.