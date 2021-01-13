Eligible Greene County residents should sign up for alerts about vaccine clinics

The press release from Greene County Public Health contained no details on how residents can receive a vaccine next week but pointed toward its website (healthalert.gcph.info/COVID19/signup) where residents who are 65 or older or who live with a severe, congenital, developmental or an early-onset medical disorder can sign up for email and phone alerts about vaccination clinics. Residents who have trouble filling out the online form can call the department at 937-374-5700.

The press release said the health department is working with Greene County Emergency Management to distribute the vaccine.

There are over 26,000 Greene County residents who are 65 and older (not including those in congregate care) that would be eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 1B, according to Public Health. There are also approximately 3,000 K-12 school teachers and staff in Greene County who would be eligible for the vaccine on Feb. 1 pending their districts returning to in-person learning by March 1.

Fox said Wednesday afternoon that 4,200 people had already signed up for the alert system, 600 of which are 80 years and older. She said this alert system is “not necessarily a waiting list; it’s more like a queue line.”

Greene County Public Health is not the only area agency that will be giving out coronavirus vaccines to Phase 1B recipients. Statewide, Ohio has tapped 800 approved vaccine providers, such as pharmacies, hospitals and doctor’s offices, for this next phase.

Information about where Ohioans can get vaccinated will also be available on the Ohio Department of Health’s website starting Thursday. Users will be able to see which providers have received vaccines and will be able to search for providers by county and ZIP code.

What you need to know

Here’s the schedule of Ohio vaccines:

Week of Jan. 18: Age 80 and above

Week of Jan. 25: Age 75 and above and Ohioans with severe medical conditions.

Week of Feb. 1: Age 70 and above and K-12 school staff.

Week of Feb. 8: Age 65 and above