Huber Heights plans to install touchless fixtures in city facilities

The city can use funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) for this project.

The city manager will start soliciting bids, not to exceed $74,000, for the touchless fixtures project now.

Explore Huber to install touchless fixtures at The Rose in hopes of opening

In May, the city passed legislation to put automatic flushers and automatic sinks in the bathroom at the Rose Music Center. The city spent about $50,000 on that project.

After installing the automatic toilet flushers and automatic sinks, the entire bathroom is touch-free at The Rose, Schommer said, because hand dryers are already automatic and the entryway to get into the bathrooms already does not have doors, so concert-goers don’t pull or push on them.

Schommer said he thinks the other city facilities could have touchless fixtures in the next 60 days.