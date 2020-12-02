Huber Heights to release details on $60M investment on Brandt Pike project

Gore said there will be a commercial, residential and municipal component to the project. The city said it previously had plans to tear down the Marian shopping center once all tenants had left. Gore said he will release more details at the forum.

“We’ve been talking about this for a long time and it is finally becoming a reality,” he said.

In August, the city hired consultant Eric Joo to help find a developer for the land. The city previously tried to acquire the property in 2019 and used Joo then as well.

“The one thing residents of Huber Heights have been asking for is reinvestment into the southern part of the city and we are doing that,” Gore said. “We’re using money and resources from the growth in the northern part of the city and reinvesting that money into the southern part. This council and staff are consciously making decisions to reinvest in the southern part of the city.”

How to watch

The announcement will be be streamed live on the city’s website at 7 p.m. It will be a Microsoft Teams meeting so that those watching can interact. To submit questions ahead of time, send an email to publicmeeting@hhoh.org or contact the city at (937) 237-5832.