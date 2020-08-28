X

Hurricane Laura: Ohio Task Force 1 moves to southern Louisiana, areas heavily damaged by storms

By Kristen Spicker

Ohio Task Force 1 is continuing its mission in Louisiana, moving further south into area heavily damaged by Hurricane Laura.

As of 12:05 p.m. Friday, the team was south of Shreveport, Louisiana, and was experiencing lightning and thunderstorms in the area, according to OHTF1.

Quick updated: 08/28/20 - 12:05 PM EST The team has moved into areas south of Shreveport that have heavier damage,...

Posted by Ohio Task Force 1 on Friday, August 28, 2020

The team also reported no power, water or fuel in the area.

The task force will do multiple search and rescue operations as needed by local authorities.

“The team got a good night’s rest after a long haul from Ohio,” said Jack Reall, team task force leader. “All our members are healthy and ready to go to work. The spirit and enthusiasm of these men and women is simply amazing. They are well trained and ready to jump in to help the people of Louisiana recover from this storm.”

The 84-member team includes multiple groups including a search team, rescue team, medical team, hazardous materials team and logistics and planning team. There are seven Dayton Fire Department members among the team, according to the fire department.

