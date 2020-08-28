Hurricane Laura: Ohio Task Force 1 moves to southern Louisiana, areas heavily damaged by storms

“The team got a good night’s rest after a long haul from Ohio,” said Jack Reall, team task force leader. “All our members are healthy and ready to go to work. The spirit and enthusiasm of these men and women is simply amazing. They are well trained and ready to jump in to help the people of Louisiana recover from this storm.”

The 84-member team includes multiple groups including a search team, rescue team, medical team, hazardous materials team and logistics and planning team. There are seven Dayton Fire Department members among the team, according to the fire department.