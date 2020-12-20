ICYMI: Your top stories from the weekend

Nurses say the experience has been emotionally taxing; nurses are often also the patient’s support person, because visitors are typically not allowed, Deeter said.

DeWine asked what message gun bill sends in wake of Dayton shooting

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at a news conference on COVID-19 at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. DeWine also said he's become skeptical of capital punishment's effectiveness as a deterrent because of the long appeals process. Ohio's last execution was in July 2018.

During a press conference about the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, Gov. Mike DeWine said he has made his position clear on bills like the “stand your ground” bill heading to his desk after passing the General Assembly this week.

DeWine was asked what he plans to do about the bill and what kind of message the bill sends to the state in the wake of the Dayton’s Oregon District shooting.

Cyberbullying? Tipp City school board members concerned about online comments about board

Tippecanoe High School. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit:

Some Tipp City school board members said they think people have crossed the line on social media in comments about the board and individual members.

The board held a lengthy discussion Monday on the district anti-harassment policy and several members asked if there is anything in that policy – or elsewhere – that can be used to deal with those making comments.

District Superintendent Mark Stefanik said the issue appeared on the board agenda because of questions about whether policy was violated by postings on social media during board debates this past year, including the process of appointing Tipp City Public Library trustees.

DeWine, U.S. Surgeon General: Fewer COVID vaccine shipments will not slow distribution

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the White House in Washington on Friday, Dec, 18, 2020. Vice President Mike Pence also received a coronavirus vaccine at the event broadcast on live television, a measure that the Trump administration said was intended to "promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people." (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Distribution of the coronavirus vaccine in Ohio is on track, said Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Saturday, despite recent reports of decreased vaccine shipments.

On Friday, an Ohio Department of Health spokeswoman told the Dayton Daily News that Ohio will receive 130,600 fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine this month than expected, a 48% decrease. In spite of this and reports that other states will receive fewer doses, the time it takes to distribute the vaccine means a slight delay in shipments will not have an outsized effect, according to DeWine.

According to a newly unveiled dashboard from the Ohio Department of Health, as of Saturday, 4,536 Ohioans had received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, a two-dose regiment. That’s less than 1% of the state’s population.

One bright light in COVID: The elation of recovery

Kendra Grilliot works as a nurse at the Dayton VA. CONTRIBUTED

Kendra Grilliot, a nurse in the ICU at the Dayton VA who has been treating COVID patients, has learned to appreciate the joyful moments hidden among the difficulties of working with COVID patients.

Patients in the intensive care environment - after the worst of the COVID infections are behind them - have to work hard to build stamina up before being discharged. Some want to go home. Some need to be moved to long-term care facilities. It’s physical and emotional work just to get their strength back.

But then, the moment arrives.

