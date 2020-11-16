Dayton man charged in October crime spree indicted in prior weapons case

A 25-year-old Dayton man already indicted for a 10-minute crime spree last month that police say involved shooting at a car, robbing a man and then stealing a bicycle and trying to elude officers was indicted Monday on weapons charges in an unrelated case.
Darius Chavey Grooms will be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence, carrying concealed weapons and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
The indictment on Monday stems from an incident that happened Sept. 7, according to his indictment.
Grooms remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Oct. 5 arrest.