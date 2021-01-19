Industrial property near I-75 sells for nearly $3M

A nearly 90,000-square-foot industrial/warehouse site at 4600-4700 Lyons Road, minutes from the Interstate 75, has a new owner.
Lyons Road Investment LLC bought the Miamisburg property for $2,933,000 from Lewis and Michael Inc., Montgomery County records show.
The 89,744-square-foot building came with 8.6 acres.
Listed by Apex Commercial Group as the “Miamisburg Commercial Center,” the property is near both the Austin Road and the Ohio 725 interchanges with I-75 in a fast-growing area south of Dayton.
Iyad Moreb is listed in a state filing as the statutory agent for the purchasing limited liability company. Moreb Wholesale, also in Miamisburg, is a family-owned distributor of goods for convenience stores, gas stations, smoke shops and vape shops.
Records give the sale date as last Friday.
Questions were sent to Gerry Smith, of Apex Commercial Group, with whom the property was listed.
Elsewhere, a limited liability company has paid $800,000 for the property of a former Original Rib House restaurant property on East National Road.
CAT Vandalia LLC bought the property from Brusman Corp., Montgomery County records show. The 1.3-acre site is just west of the National Road/Interstate 75 interchange, exit 63.
As this news outlet recently reported, the Original Rib House property was sold to a Cincinnati-based real-estate developer who is working with Chipotle officials to put in a Chipotle Mexican Grill at the site, according to Robert Zavakos, senior vice president of the commercial real estate firm NAI Bergman, who represented the seller in the transaction.
A bit of history: Brusman’s father and mother, Bill and Carolyn Brusman, were also co-owners of the restaurant, which had operated as The Original Rib House for 38 years. Bill Brusman also oversaw a Frisch’s restaurant in the same building for more than 16 years prior to transforming it into the barbecue restaurant, this outlet recently reported.