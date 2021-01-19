Industrial property near I-75 sells for nearly $3M

Records give the sale date as last Friday.

Questions were sent to Gerry Smith, of Apex Commercial Group, with whom the property was listed.

Explore 2 Champaign County residents held on federal charges tied to Capitol riot

Elsewhere, a limited liability company has paid $800,000 for the property of a former Original Rib House restaurant property on East National Road.

CAT Vandalia LLC bought the property from Brusman Corp., Montgomery County records show. The 1.3-acre site is just west of the National Road/Interstate 75 interchange, exit 63.

As this news outlet recently reported, the Original Rib House property was sold to a Cincinnati-based real-estate developer who is working with Chipotle officials to put in a Chipotle Mexican Grill at the site, according to Robert Zavakos, senior vice president of the commercial real estate firm NAI Bergman, who represented the seller in the transaction.

Montgomery County image

A bit of history: Brusman’s father and mother, Bill and Carolyn Brusman, were also co-owners of the restaurant, which had operated as The Original Rib House for 38 years. Bill Brusman also oversaw a Frisch’s restaurant in the same building for more than 16 years prior to transforming it into the barbecue restaurant, this outlet recently reported.