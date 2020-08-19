Insurance giant cites Dayton company’s work

“The release attributes the fact that our Dayton firm built MyTomorrow for the Hartford,” said James O’Hara, chief executive of ConsumerOptix. “The research The Hartford has published combined with their announcement of their new digital platform is a quite an interesting look at how employer/employee engagement around insurance benefits is shifting.”

According to the Hartford release: “This is going to be crucial as annual benefits enrollment quickly shifts from an in-person experience to a more virtual one.”

ConsumerOptix, a graduate of The Entrepreneurs Center in Dayton, says it offers online solutions to provide insurance carriers, brokers and agents tools to educate and enroll consumers and employees in insurance products.

The Hartford release found that, compared to the initial survey in early March, employees are caring more these days about paid time off, paid sabbaticals, critical illness insurance, student loan repayment plans, behavioral and mental health services and more.

The Harford and Nationwide are among ConsumerOptix’ tier-one clients. Its headquarters is in the Kuhn’s Building in the Dayton Arcade.

O’Hara is the son of LexisNexis pioneer Robert O’Hara, who died in 2009.